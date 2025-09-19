Previous
Fall colours are changing daily! by radiogirl
Photo 4143

Fall colours are changing daily!

This is down the river from where I spotted the blue heron fishing.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful colour
September 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Glorious! I love the colors of Autumn!
September 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful fall capture...super pov
September 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful autumnal capture!
September 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact