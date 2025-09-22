Sign up
Photo 4146
What do you see?
I see a dog in profile in the rock.
I’ve been canoeing and hiking the past few days and the Wi-Fi is sketchy so I will comment when I can!
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4302
photos
224
followers
121
following
1135% complete
11
2
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
21st September 2025 1:27pm
dog
rock
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes , the dog is certainly keeping his eye on the lake !
September 23rd, 2025
Monica
çyes, I also see the dog!
September 23rd, 2025
