What do you see? by radiogirl
Photo 4146

What do you see?

I see a dog in profile in the rock.

I’ve been canoeing and hiking the past few days and the Wi-Fi is sketchy so I will comment when I can!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1135% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes , the dog is certainly keeping his eye on the lake !
September 23rd, 2025  
Monica
çyes, I also see the dog!
September 23rd, 2025  
