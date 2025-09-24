Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4148
Canada Geese
While out canoeing we spotted this flock of geese gathering on the lake, can you see them?
As we paddled closer, they flew away!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4304
photos
224
followers
121
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
canada
,
fall
,
lake
,
geese
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close