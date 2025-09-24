Previous
Canada Geese by radiogirl
Canada Geese

While out canoeing we spotted this flock of geese gathering on the lake, can you see them?
As we paddled closer, they flew away!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Islandgirl

ace
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 25th, 2025  
