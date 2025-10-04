Previous
Can you see what I See? by radiogirl
Can you see what I See?

I couldn't believe the hummingbirds have not flown south yet!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet reminder of Summer - I hope he spreads his wings and fly south before it gets too cold for him !
October 4th, 2025  
