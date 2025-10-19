Previous
My Grandson by radiogirl
My Grandson

I was away on the weekend watching my grandson play hockey, I took this photo before his first game of the season.
So much fun to watch them play, and they won 7 to 2!
I put this photo into the PhotoRoom app to jazz it up!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Dianne ace
Wow - great photo and game result
October 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
October 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot and what a win !!
October 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
October 19th, 2025  
