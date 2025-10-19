Sign up
Photo 4173
My Grandson
I was away on the weekend watching my grandson play hockey, I took this photo before his first game of the season.
So much fun to watch them play, and they won 7 to 2!
I put this photo into the PhotoRoom app to jazz it up!
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Dianne
ace
Wow - great photo and game result
October 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
October 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot and what a win !!
October 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
October 19th, 2025
