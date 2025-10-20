Sign up
Photo 4174
Cousins
Pregame fun, my grandson was playing against his cousin in the first game that they won.
They are the same age, they are in the same class at school and they are very good friends.
And now they are playing hockey against each other.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Tags
cousins
,
grandson
