Previous
Photo 4181
Love these Frosty mornings!
Frosty mornings always remind me of Milanie,
@milaniet
she always took lovely frosty photos early in the morning. She is no longer posting here, but I do think of her often and miss her photos.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4338
photos
224
followers
121
following
1145% complete
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th October 2025 9:43am
leaves
frost
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful edged with a frosting !
October 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
These are really special.
I think about Milanie too. I hope she is well.
October 29th, 2025
I think about Milanie too. I hope she is well.