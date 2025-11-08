Previous
Bokeh by radiogirl
Bokeh

For the OWO-8 challenge today.

This is a leprechaun I have seated on a little bicycle with some lights in the flowers.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Jennifer ace
Haha, I love this!!!!
November 8th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very cute. The lights have made nice bokeh
November 8th, 2025  
