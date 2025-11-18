Sign up
Photo 4203
My Grandson LOVES Hockey
In this collage the photo on the right he is 3 years old and on the left, he’s 9!
Last weekend he was MVP, the most valuable player!
Needless to say he was very excited, and grandma was so proud!
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4360
photos
225
followers
121
following
1151% complete
Tags
hockey
,
skates
,
grandson
Joan Robillard
ace
Good captures
November 19th, 2025
