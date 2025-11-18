Previous
My Grandson LOVES Hockey by radiogirl
Photo 4203

My Grandson LOVES Hockey

In this collage the photo on the right he is 3 years old and on the left, he’s 9!
Last weekend he was MVP, the most valuable player!
Needless to say he was very excited, and grandma was so proud!
18th November 2025

Joan Robillard ace
Good captures
November 19th, 2025  
