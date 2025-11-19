Previous
Temagami Train Station painting by radiogirl
Temagami Train Station painting

My husband’s painting. The atmosphere is warm and the temperature is cold, winter has finally arrived!
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Jessica Eby ace
Wow, it's beautiful! Great job to your husband!
November 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely painting!
November 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 20th, 2025  
