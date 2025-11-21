Previous
Loon with it’s loon eggs by radiogirl
Photo 4206

Loon with it’s loon eggs

This is a beautiful wood carving I saw this morning while strolling around our “Village Noel”, a when’s a year event.
Great place to purchase Christmas gifts, everything is handmade.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
It’s a wonderful piece
November 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous carving
November 21st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact