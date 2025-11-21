Sign up
Previous
Photo 4206
Loon with it’s loon eggs
This is a beautiful wood carving I saw this morning while strolling around our “Village Noel”, a when’s a year event.
Great place to purchase Christmas gifts, everything is handmade.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4363
photos
225
followers
121
following
1152% complete
Album
main- album
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
eggs
,
wood
,
carving
,
loon
Linda Godwin
It’s a wonderful piece
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous carving
November 21st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
November 21st, 2025
