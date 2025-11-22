Sign up
Previous
Photo 4207
Canadian Beaver
Another wood carving from our walk around the “Village Noel”, a festival where artists have their products for sale.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4364
photos
225
followers
121
following
1152% complete
View this month »
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
Tags
wood
,
carving
,
canadian
,
beaver
Beverley
ace
It’s brilliant… beautiful work
November 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice find and capture
November 22nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Very cool. I love the Canadian maple leaf flag.
November 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025
