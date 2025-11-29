Sign up
Previous
Photo 4214
Curious Pileated
I spotted this pileated woodpecker in my backyard, he was after the suet, but checking for other birds!
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
5
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4371
photos
225
followers
121
following
1154% complete
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
main- album
Taken
29th November 2025 1:21pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
woodpecker
,
pileated
Corinne
ace
Great catch
November 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He's a beauty…perfect capture of details…
November 30th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Oooohhhhhh, I LOVE these guys!!!
November 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding close up
November 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Superb capture fv!
November 30th, 2025
