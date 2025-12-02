Sign up
Photo 4216
Snowy trail
We walked 6kms along this snowy trail up and down hills, lots of cardio! We realized we weren’t used to all these hills! Lol
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4374
photos
224
followers
121
following
1155% complete
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
5
3
2
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
2nd December 2025 9:58am
snow
,
trails
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! such a lovely scenic view ! fav
December 4th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
A lovely snowy scene but not one I'd like to try to walk through .
December 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo healthy & a stunning capture
December 4th, 2025
