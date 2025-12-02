Previous
Snowy trail by radiogirl
Photo 4216

Snowy trail

We walked 6kms along this snowy trail up and down hills, lots of cardio! We realized we weren’t used to all these hills! Lol
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Islandgirl

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! such a lovely scenic view ! fav
December 4th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
A lovely snowy scene but not one I'd like to try to walk through .
December 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo healthy & a stunning capture
December 4th, 2025  
