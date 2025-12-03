Previous
Girls Just Want to have Fun by radiogirl
Girls Just Want to have Fun

8 of us were are able to walk the trails after a recent snowfall!
Can you see the monkey?
We have a couple of monkeys that we have fun hiding in the bush. It doesn’t take much to amuse us! Lol
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Beverley ace
Beautiful phot… wonderful times with friends. So fun looking for the monkey! Sooo brilliant..
December 4th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
😂
December 4th, 2025  
