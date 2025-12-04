Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4218
Long Night Moon
This name comes from the Mohican tribe and refers to the long, dark nights near the winter solstice.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4375
photos
224
followers
121
following
1155% complete
View this month »
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
december
,
fullmoon
Al C
ace
And it looks awesome in black
December 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh superb!
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A perfect capture!
December 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Couldn't be better! Short night over here!
December 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
December 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous detail.
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close