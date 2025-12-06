Sign up
Previous
Photo 4220
Grosbeak
I spotted this grosbeak waiting his turn at our backyard feeder.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4377
photos
224
followers
121
following
1156% complete
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th December 2025 12:59pm
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
feeder
,
grosbeak
Beverley
ace
What a beauty…. Super capture.
December 6th, 2025
