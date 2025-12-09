Previous
My Christmas Cactus by radiogirl
My Christmas Cactus

Is blooming already!
I haven’t been taking many pictures in the last week since I’ve been sick with a cold but slowly feeling better!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beverley ace
Beautiful plant pot…gorgeous Christmas Cactus… sorry to read you’ve been sick… there’s a Coldy fluey bug going around here too.
Speedy recovery…
December 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured. A bad time of the year to get sick, good that you are feeling better.
December 10th, 2025  
