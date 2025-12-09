Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4223
My Christmas Cactus
Is blooming already!
I haven’t been taking many pictures in the last week since I’ve been sick with a cold but slowly feeling better!
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4380
photos
224
followers
121
following
1156% complete
View this month »
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th December 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
christmascactus
Beverley
ace
Beautiful plant pot…gorgeous Christmas Cactus… sorry to read you’ve been sick… there’s a Coldy fluey bug going around here too.
Speedy recovery…
December 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured. A bad time of the year to get sick, good that you are feeling better.
December 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Speedy recovery…