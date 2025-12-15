Previous
Santa face by radiogirl
Photo 4226

Santa face

Found this Santa hanging in the bush along our trails!
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A very kind person has shared a smile…
December 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot.
December 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great find
December 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice festive decoration for your hike.
December 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact