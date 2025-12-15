Sign up
Previous
Photo 4226
Santa face
Found this Santa hanging in the bush along our trails!
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
santa
,
trails
Beverley
ace
A very kind person has shared a smile…
December 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot.
December 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great find
December 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice festive decoration for your hike.
December 15th, 2025
