Hey I’m Back by radiogirl
Hey I’m Back

When I looked at the window, this pileated woodpecker was helping himself to the suet again!
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Shutterbug ace
Can’t hide it from him.
December 24th, 2025  
Al C ace

Great catch, super image
December 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Hello gorgeous! How lucky to have one hang around.
December 24th, 2025  
