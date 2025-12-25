Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4235
Merry Christmas
To everyone that celebrates today!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4392
photos
223
followers
120
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
winter
,
santa
,
claus
Linda Godwin
Such a real looking Santa!
December 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking image. Merry Christmas, Islandgirl.
December 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close