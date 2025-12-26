Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4236
Male Pileated Woodpecker
is Back!
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4394
photos
223
followers
120
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th December 2025 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
woodpecker
,
pileated
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
December 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close