Previous
Photo 4240
Female Redpoll
Enjoying eating the pine cones in our cedar tree.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
8
6
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th December 2025 3:29pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
female
,
redpoll
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely point of view and very seasonal too.
December 31st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
December 31st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
super cute!
December 31st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 31st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Superb
December 31st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the pov
December 31st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love this one!
December 31st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 31st, 2025
