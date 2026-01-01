Sign up
Previous
Photo 4242
At McDonald’s enjoying a Coffee
This was taken after our hike in the bush, it’s been very cold and windy, -19C but feels like -28C. In the bush we’re protected from the wind.
I didn’t take this photo, a lady sitting next to us offered to take a photo of all of us!
Warm coffee is always great after a hike.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4399
photos
222
followers
120
following
1162% complete
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
Tags
coffee
,
mcdonald’s
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Corinne C
ace
Your friendship is wonderful!
January 2nd, 2026
Francoise
ace
everyone looks invigorated
January 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Happy New Year to you and your wonderful group of friends! Great pic!
January 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great way to start the year!
January 2nd, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful you all can walk and exercise like you do. Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2026
