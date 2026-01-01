Previous
At McDonald’s enjoying a Coffee

This was taken after our hike in the bush, it’s been very cold and windy, -19C but feels like -28C. In the bush we’re protected from the wind.
I didn’t take this photo, a lady sitting next to us offered to take a photo of all of us!

Warm coffee is always great after a hike.
Corinne C ace
Your friendship is wonderful!
January 2nd, 2026  
Francoise ace
everyone looks invigorated
January 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Happy New Year to you and your wonderful group of friends! Great pic!
January 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great way to start the year!
January 2nd, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful you all can walk and exercise like you do. Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2026  
