I can see you! by radiogirl
I can see you!

This was taken on our walk in the forest on New Year’s Eve morning!
We’ve been getting a lot of snow lately, if it’s not snowing it’s -20C!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

gloria jones ace
Love the pop of color :)
January 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
The angel on the tree!
January 3rd, 2026  
