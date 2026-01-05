Sign up
Previous
Photo 4246
Young Spruce Tree
Check out the rabbit tracks all around this young spruce tree covered in snow!
Spotted on my walk in the bush this morning.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
6
6
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4403
photos
221
followers
120
following
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 9:24am
Privacy
Public
tree
snow
tracks
rabbit
spruce
Beryl Lloyd
Wow that is what I call snow ! Great tracks and poor young spruce bent under the weight of the snow ! fav
January 5th, 2026
gloria jones
Great observation and capture
January 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 6th, 2026
Al C
Beautiful
January 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
Natures very artistic
January 6th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
What a fun shot! It's almost like a Rorschach test. I see the two animals hugging in the foreground. Lol.
January 6th, 2026
