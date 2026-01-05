Previous
Young Spruce Tree by radiogirl
Photo 4246

Young Spruce Tree

Check out the rabbit tracks all around this young spruce tree covered in snow!
Spotted on my walk in the bush this morning.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow that is what I call snow ! Great tracks and poor young spruce bent under the weight of the snow ! fav
January 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great observation and capture
January 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 6th, 2026  
Al C ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Natures very artistic
January 6th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a fun shot! It's almost like a Rorschach test. I see the two animals hugging in the foreground. Lol.
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact