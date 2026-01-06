Previous
Wagon Ride by radiogirl
Photo 4247

Wagon Ride

While walking down this country road, we found this wagon covered with snow. In the summer I’ve taken photos of the girls on the wagon when it was full of bales of hay!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like you had the full group out! I don't think that wagon is going very far at the moment though.
January 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fun capture :)
January 6th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
@ljmanning Laura when the whole group is together there’s 13 of us, and that’s usually at a birthday party.
One lady is in Mexico for the winter so that leaves 12 of us.
January 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Such a wonderful team of “walking buddies”.
January 6th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Oh, you crazy "kids"! So fun!
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact