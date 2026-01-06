Sign up
Previous
Photo 4247
Wagon Ride
While walking down this country road, we found this wagon covered with snow. In the summer I’ve taken photos of the girls on the wagon when it was full of bales of hay!
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4404
photos
221
followers
120
following
1163% complete
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th January 2026 9:38am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
wagon
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like you had the full group out! I don't think that wagon is going very far at the moment though.
January 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fun capture :)
January 6th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
@ljmanning
Laura when the whole group is together there’s 13 of us, and that’s usually at a birthday party.
One lady is in Mexico for the winter so that leaves 12 of us.
January 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Such a wonderful team of “walking buddies”.
January 6th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Oh, you crazy "kids"! So fun!
January 6th, 2026
