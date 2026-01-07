Sign up
Previous
Photo 4248
Young Squirrel
I spotted this young squirrel up in the tree, he is living in our shed. Whenever I temperature is mild and I put out bird seed he comes out to see what he can get! lol
Our temperatur is now 0C and it is suppose to rain on Friday!
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4405
photos
221
followers
120
following
1163% complete
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
squirrel
Beverley
ace
Aaah Lovely to read… he's lucky to have found you.
Fabulous photo of him…
January 7th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
January 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless - he is lucky to have a shed and a hand that feeds ! fav
January 7th, 2026
