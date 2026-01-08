Sign up
Photo 4249
3 male Grosbeaks
We usualy get a flock of Grosbeaks come in once a day, they have a feast and then leave!
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th January 2026 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
grosbeaks
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful birds
January 9th, 2026
