Photo 4250
Mr. and Mrs. Grosbeak
I had a hard time, capturing the male and the female together, but finally got this one! Lol
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
5
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4407
photos
221
followers
120
following
1164% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
male
,
feeder
,
female
,
grosbeaks
Judith Johnson
ace
Well done, great shot
January 9th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Love it!
January 9th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Absolutely hard to do! Great accomplishment! Great job!
January 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 9th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Well done!
January 9th, 2026
