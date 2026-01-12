Previous
American Tree Sparrow by radiogirl
American Tree Sparrow

A flock of these hardy northern sparrows flew into our backyard looking for food. I love their markings, their rusty cap and eyeline with their streaks of brown tones on their body!
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Islandgirl

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
January 13th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
He (or is it a she) looks so fluffy. They are so small you would think they would freeze in the snow.
January 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
January 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
What a delightful capture!
January 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet capture ! fav
January 13th, 2026  
