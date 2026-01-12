Sign up
Previous
Photo 4253
American Tree Sparrow
A flock of these hardy northern sparrows flew into our backyard looking for food. I love their markings, their rusty cap and eyeline with their streaks of brown tones on their body!
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
5
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4410
photos
221
followers
120
following
1165% complete
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th January 2026 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
american
,
sparrow
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 13th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
He (or is it a she) looks so fluffy. They are so small you would think they would freeze in the snow.
January 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious
January 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
What a delightful capture!
January 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet capture ! fav
January 13th, 2026
