Snow Snake by radiogirl
Snow Snake

While out on our snowshoe this morning, I spotted this snow snake in the tree.
Can you see it?
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
KV ace
Interesting how the snow gets caught in the branches.
January 13th, 2026  
