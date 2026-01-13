Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4254
Snow Snake
While out on our snowshoe this morning, I spotted this snow snake in the tree.
Can you see it?
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4411
photos
221
followers
120
following
1165% complete
View this month »
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
13th January 2026 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
snake
,
snowshoe
KV
ace
Interesting how the snow gets caught in the branches.
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close