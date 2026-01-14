Previous
Cleaning out the Suet by radiogirl
Cleaning out the Suet

This female pileated woodpecker has to twist her head to squeeze out the remaining suet, I guess it's time to put out another one! lol
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
A contorsionist!
January 14th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of her gymnastics.
January 14th, 2026  
Francoise ace
wow on the little feathers
January 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Frozen suet.
January 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Where's a will there's a way. Love his determination to get to that piece of suet - lovely shot ! fav
January 14th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Beautiful photo, but the (emphasis on)*Polar*-opposite of my day!
January 14th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Beautiful capture
January 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
She is determined! Wonderful capture.
January 14th, 2026  
