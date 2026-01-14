Sign up
Previous
Photo 4255
Cleaning out the Suet
This female pileated woodpecker has to twist her head to squeeze out the remaining suet, I guess it's time to put out another one! lol
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
8
6
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4412
photos
221
followers
120
following
1165% complete
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th January 2026 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
feeder
,
female
,
woodpecker
,
suet
,
pileated
Corinne C
ace
A contorsionist!
January 14th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of her gymnastics.
January 14th, 2026
Francoise
ace
wow on the little feathers
January 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
Frozen suet.
January 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Where's a will there's a way. Love his determination to get to that piece of suet - lovely shot ! fav
January 14th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Beautiful photo, but the (emphasis on)*Polar*-opposite of my day!
January 14th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Beautiful capture
January 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
She is determined! Wonderful capture.
January 14th, 2026
