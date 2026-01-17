Previous
Snow Storm by radiogirl
Snow Storm

When I came out of playing Pickleball this morning, this is what I saw “white out conditions”! Thank goodness I don’t live far from the community centre!
17th January 2026

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...


gloria jones ace
Wow...That is a snow storm...great capture.
January 18th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Wowser thats a snow storm, time to stay home
January 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture of the falling snow
January 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! a stunning sight ! Pleased you got home safely ! fav
January 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Quite a blizzard!
January 18th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
January 18th, 2026  
Krista Marson ace
Oh, boy, what fun driving weather
January 18th, 2026  
