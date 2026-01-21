Previous
Making a Snow Angel by radiogirl
Photo 4262

Making a Snow Angel

It doesn’t take much to entertain the girls when we’re out snowshoeing! Lol
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
given the arctic air we await, the waterproof, padded clothing looks very very practical
January 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun shot
January 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fun shot.
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact