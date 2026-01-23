Sign up
Photo 4264
Pine Grosbeak
This pine grosbeak was sitting in snow all fluffed out trying to keep warm in the -26C (-14F) temperature today.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
2
1
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4421
photos
219
followers
120
following
1168% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pine
,
grosbeak
Linda Godwin
Glad he has seeds to munch on, super catch!
January 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - How do they ( and you) endure such cold - Keep warm and stay safe ! fav
January 23rd, 2026
