Pine Grosbeak by radiogirl
Pine Grosbeak

This pine grosbeak was sitting in snow all fluffed out trying to keep warm in the -26C (-14F) temperature today.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Linda Godwin
Glad he has seeds to munch on, super catch!
January 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - How do they ( and you) endure such cold - Keep warm and stay safe ! fav
January 23rd, 2026  
