Previous
Photo 4268
Hey What are you Looking At?
This chickadee caught me photographing him! lol
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
7
6
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4425
photos
219
followers
120
following
1169% complete
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th January 2026 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunflower
,
seeds
,
chickadee
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a cheeky Chickadee. A great pose and capture . fav
January 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 28th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Love his pose...great shot
January 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture! They are so quick - that's impressive.
January 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous expression
January 28th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Chickadees are such marvelous little birds. Wonderful capture.
January 28th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Fantastic little Dee!
January 28th, 2026
