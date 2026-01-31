Sign up
Previous
Photo 4272
Oh Oh!
The squirrel is back and eating all the bird seed!
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
8
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4429
photos
218
followers
120
following
1170% complete
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
bird
,
house
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 1st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
He is so cute!
February 1st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful capture
February 1st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sooo cute
February 1st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So cute!
February 1st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Naughty little thing!
February 1st, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
He gets away with it cause he’s so cute?
February 1st, 2026
Babs
ace
He is probably hungry too
February 1st, 2026
