Previous
Photo 4279
Obsverant Red Fox
I spotted this red fox today in our backyard, I'm sure he was looking for squirrels and rabbits!
The spring like weather is bringing out the squirrrels and rabbits! They better look out!
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Views
6
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th March 2026 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
backyard
,
fox
