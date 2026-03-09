Previous
Obsverant Red Fox by radiogirl
Photo 4279

Obsverant Red Fox

I spotted this red fox today in our backyard, I'm sure he was looking for squirrels and rabbits!
The spring like weather is bringing out the squirrrels and rabbits! They better look out!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
