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The Creeks are Running by radiogirl
Photo 4296

The Creeks are Running

We are experiencing warm weather now and the snow is melting quickly!
I took this photo this morning on my way to my walk, the lake is beyond this bridge and it’s very foggy!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Dorothy ace
Hallelujah. I’m sure you’re happy to see the snow melting. This certainly is a pretty scene.
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
gorgeous capture
April 16th, 2026  
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