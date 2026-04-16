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Previous
Photo 4296
The Creeks are Running
We are experiencing warm weather now and the snow is melting quickly!
I took this photo this morning on my way to my walk, the lake is beyond this bridge and it’s very foggy!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
16th April 2026 8:37am
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snow
,
water
,
fog
,
creek
Dorothy
ace
Hallelujah. I’m sure you’re happy to see the snow melting. This certainly is a pretty scene.
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
gorgeous capture
April 16th, 2026
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