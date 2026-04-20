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Previous
Photo 4299
American Tree Sparrow
We have many new birds at our backyard feeder, this american tree sparrow was looking up and waiting patiently for his turn at the feeder!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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*lynn
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sweet capture ... he looks like he's all puffed up ... fav
April 20th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
excellent as always
April 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So sweet !
April 20th, 2026
KWind
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So pretty! Brilliant focus/dof and pretty tones.
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
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Awesome capture. I love the atmosphere. You share the same Sparrows we have in Vermont!
April 20th, 2026
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