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American Tree Sparrow by radiogirl
Photo 4299

American Tree Sparrow

We have many new birds at our backyard feeder, this american tree sparrow was looking up and waiting patiently for his turn at the feeder!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
sweet capture ... he looks like he's all puffed up ... fav
April 20th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
excellent as always
April 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
April 20th, 2026  
KWind ace
So pretty! Brilliant focus/dof and pretty tones.
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture. I love the atmosphere. You share the same Sparrows we have in Vermont!
April 20th, 2026  
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