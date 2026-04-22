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Male common Redpoll by radiogirl
Photo 4300

Male common Redpoll

This is another bird that has returned after the winter and is visiting our backyard feeders!
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture ! fav
April 22nd, 2026  
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