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Gracie by radiogirl
Photo 4304

Gracie

Sleeping 💤 under my feet, I thought she looked cute lying on her back!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details

haskar ace
Adorable
April 26th, 2026  
Taffy ace
Made me smile -- she looks quite relaxed.
April 26th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute. So much fluff.
April 26th, 2026  
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