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Previous
Photo 4305
Water, Ice, and Snow
Our lake is slowly melting, we should be boating soon!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
24th April 2026 10:10am
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snow
,
ice
,
water
,
lake
Babs
ace
Still looks rather chilly. Hope the ice melts soon
April 28th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Still looks wintery
April 28th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Wow, Spring is finally doing its work
April 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s about time! There’s still so much ice.
April 28th, 2026
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