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Water, Ice, and Snow by radiogirl
Photo 4305

Water, Ice, and Snow

Our lake is slowly melting, we should be boating soon!
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Babs ace
Still looks rather chilly. Hope the ice melts soon
April 28th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Still looks wintery
April 28th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, Spring is finally doing its work
April 28th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s about time! There’s still so much ice.
April 28th, 2026  
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