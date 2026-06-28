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Osprey and Redwing blackbird by radiogirl
Photo 4359

Osprey and Redwing blackbird

It looked lijke the redwing blackbird was going after the osprey eggs!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details

KV ace
Intense!
June 29th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
I’m not sure it would have success against that big, mean looking osprey. Great shot.
June 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
He was brave.
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of his expression
June 29th, 2026  
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