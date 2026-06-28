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Previous
Photo 4359
Osprey and Redwing blackbird
It looked lijke the redwing blackbird was going after the osprey eggs!
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
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13
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4
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4
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th June 2026 6:39am
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eggs
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osprey
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blackbird
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redwing
KV
ace
Intense!
June 29th, 2026
Chris Cook
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I’m not sure it would have success against that big, mean looking osprey. Great shot.
June 29th, 2026
Babs
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He was brave.
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
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Nice capture of his expression
June 29th, 2026
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