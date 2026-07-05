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Previous
Photo 4360
Waterfalls
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
7
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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4360
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
4th July 2026 4:28pm
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waterfalls
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longexposure
KV
ace
Pretty shot… mice slow shutter speed effect.
July 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So silky! What a beautiful spot
July 5th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Lovely!
July 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 5th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Well done - it doesn't look real! Nice clear picture of the young lady!
July 5th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
I like the smoothness of this. Nice job
July 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
July 5th, 2026
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