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Previous
Photo 4361
Watch Out
This osprey was protecting her nest, the redwing blackbird was flying around trying to annoy her!
Sorry I haven't been here commenting on your photos, my mother passed away a few days ago and I'm the executor so a very busy and emotional time right now.
Hope to be back when life slows down.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
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2
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Album
main- album
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th July 2026 7:47am
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osprey
gloria jones
ace
Wow....Awesome capture.
July 8th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific closeup. I’m so sorry for the loss of your mom. I hope your family is pulling together and taking care of each other.
July 8th, 2026
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