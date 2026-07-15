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Previous
Photo 4364
Captain John and the girls
One of girls has a pontoon boat, and her husband took us out for the day, that would be Captain John, and what a day it was 5 hours of exploring, picnic lunch at the beach and swimming!
Here we are stopped at the beach and just finished our lunch.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Islandgirl
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@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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main- album
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 12:12pm
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Rick Schies
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Well that was an enjoyable experience I’m sure
July 16th, 2026
Corinne
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Looks like a fab day with friends.
July 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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You guys have such good times.
July 16th, 2026
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