Previous
Captain John and the girls by radiogirl
Photo 4364

Captain John and the girls

One of girls has a pontoon boat, and her husband took us out for the day, that would be Captain John, and what a day it was 5 hours of exploring, picnic lunch at the beach and swimming!
Here we are stopped at the beach and just finished our lunch.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Well that was an enjoyable experience I’m sure
July 16th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Looks like a fab day with friends.
July 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
You guys have such good times.
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact