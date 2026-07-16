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Previous
Photo 4365
Canola fields
There were 4 of us biking last weekend when we came across this beautiful canola field and barn in the distance. I had to stop to take a photo.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
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main- album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
12th July 2026 9:37am
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barn
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field
,
biking
,
canola
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
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