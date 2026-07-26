Previous
Buzz Off! by radiogirl
Photo 4370

Buzz Off!

This osprey is trying to get rid of the redwing blackbrid that keeps attacking him!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- he's really annoyed!
July 27th, 2026  
amyK ace
Love that pose
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such intensity! Terrific capture.
July 27th, 2026  
*lynn ace
super capture! great timing and clarity
July 27th, 2026  
Steve ace
ha - nice
July 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact