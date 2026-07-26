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Previous
Photo 4370
Buzz Off!
This osprey is trying to get rid of the redwing blackbrid that keeps attacking him!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
5
4
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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5
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th July 2026 7:46am
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branch
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osprey
Ann H. LeFevre
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Great shot- he's really annoyed!
July 27th, 2026
amyK
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Love that pose
July 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Such intensity! Terrific capture.
July 27th, 2026
*lynn
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super capture! great timing and clarity
July 27th, 2026
Steve
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ha - nice
July 27th, 2026
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